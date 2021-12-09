Logan man pleads guilty to choking woman at local hotel

Booking photo for Kyle Lowden (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 34-year-old Logan man has pleaded guilty to strangling a woman during a domestic dispute in May. Kyle R. Lowden waived his rights to a trial and accepted a plea deal that will allow him to be temporarily released from jail until sentencing.

Lowden participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, amended to a third-degree felony and possession of a controlled substance, amended to a class A misdemeanor.

On May 6, Lowden got into a domestic dispute with his girlfriend at a local hotel. The victim later told Logan City Police officers that during the argument, the defendant placed his hands around her neck and began chocking her. He then placed his forearm against her neck until she lost consciousness.

The woman told police, she was unconscious for an unknown length of time until Lowden started shaking her. She also had visible bruises on her neck.

Lowden was booked into the Cache County Jail after the incident and was being held without bail.

During Wednesday’s hearing, defense attorney Shannon Demler said as part of the plea agreement, attorneys for both sides were asking the court to release Lowden so he can begin receiving treatment. The victim had also been contacted and was in favor of the deal. Two remaining charges were also dropped by prosecutors.

Judge Brian Cannell accepted the plea agreement and released Lowden under the condition that he be on probation and have only “civil” contact with the victim.

Lowden was scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26. He could face up to five years in prison.

will@cvradio.com