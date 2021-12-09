Newell Lamar “Tim” Francis

Newell passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. He was born June 21, 1930, to William John Francis and Emma Elizabeth Christensen in Brigham City, UT.

He married Mabel Armstrong and they had two boys: Timothy Lamar (Jari) Francis and John Lee Francis. They later divorced. He married Louise Facer on September 6, 1966, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had three children: Susan Emma (Lee) Hurren, Nancy Louise (David) Michels and Stephen Earl (Melissa) Francis. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He worked for law enforcement at Box Edler Sheriff’s Office and Perry City where he was the Police Chief. He and Louise also built the Burger Barn in Perry which they ran for eight years. After retirement they opened Tim’s Toppers and sold truck accessories. During the 15 years it was open, he and Louise made many friends.

He loved farming. He raised the most delicious peaches. As a child he had helped with the family farm, raising cattle and peaches. He continued the farming tradition with his own children, instilling the value of hard work.

He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.

Funeral Services will be Monday, December 20, 20201, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

A Viewing will be held prior to the services on December 20, 2021, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., also at Myers.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

