Ogden man critically injured after three car pileup in Sardine Canyon

LOGAN — A 39-year-old Ogden man was critically injured after a three car pileup in Sardine Canyon, US-89/91, Thursday morning. The crash occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the summit, above Dry Lake.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Kendrick said the man was driving a white Mercedes Benz northbound, when he lost control and went into oncoming traffic. He was struck by a truck that was travelling southbound.

Several motorists including a nurse stopped immediately after the crash. They told law enforcement that the driver of the Mercedes was breathing but unconscious.

“The man was wearing a seat belt,” said Kendrick. “He is in extremely critical condition. The last notice we had was that he was taken to Ogden Regional Hospital in Weber County.”

The truck was being driven by a 44 year-old Nibley man, who was uninjured. Two passengers, a woman and girl, received minor injuries and were taken to Logan Regional Hospital for treatment.

A third vehicle swerved to avoid the crash but hit a roadside sign causing minor damage.

Kendrick said initial evidence suggests heavy snow and speed were contributing factors in the accident. Also, the car’s tires reportedly had very little traction.

“The tires on the Mercedes were worn smooth, so the driver had zero traction. Add that with bad weather and you are just asking to have problems.”

The crash was originally reported to have involved seven cars, however when troopers arrived on scene they determined four of the vehicles had stopped to offer help and were not directly impacted. The crash partially blocked southbound traffic for more than an hour as emergency crews cleared the vehicles.

