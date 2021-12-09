Registration for Home Light Tour should be in by Dec. 10

A file photo of theOliver Hoopes' home decorated with close to 100 thousand Christmas lights.

LOGAN – The Holiday Home Light Tour sponsored by Intercap Lending Inc is going for its second year after last year’s successful tour that benefited a family in need. There is no indication that this year will be any different.

The tour of homes decorated in Christmas lights was organized while the pandemic had shut down many holiday activities last year.

“The Home Light Tour was a big hit last year,” said Andrea Roylance, an Intercap Lending senior loan officer. “Last year we had about 20 homes, this year we are hoping for more.”

They are taking registrations for the best lighted homes for this season.

“This year’s tour will be from the Dec. 17 through Dec. 31,” she said. “The winning decorated home will receive a $500 gift card and there will be drawing for people who bought tickets or a $100 gift card.

“The people who bought tickets will have their tickets entered into a drawing and the winner will receive a $100 gift card,” Roylance said. “The response to the $100 gift card has been great and the kids love the tour.”

The tickets go on sale for $15 per carload until Dec. 17 and then the price will be $20 per carload. The proceeds will go to a local charity.

“We sold 250 tickets last year and donated $5,000 to a family in need,” Roylance said. “This year the money will go to the Family Place. We are extending the tour until the end of the year. We hope it will bring in more money.”

The Family Place was established in 1982 as a small facility in Logan as The Child and Family Support Center. It became a place for children to go for safe shelter during challenging family situations. Today, their purpose is to protect children and strengthen families.

The Family place has grown in scope and purpose and serves not only Cache Valley but surrounding counties.

People have until Friday, Dec. 10 to nominate homes for the tour.

This year’s theme is a true holiday classic, The Grinch. It could be the from the 1966 TV adaption or any of the more modern versions.

Go to Everbite.com or intercaplending.com to register a home for consideration or call (801) 664-3460.