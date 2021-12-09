Shirley Kay Thomas Segerstedt passed away on December 8, 2021, at age 82, at Our House Assisted Living. She was born March 31, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John and Virginia Thomas.

She married David Segerstedt on February 2, 1962 in Midvale, Utah. He passed away July 12, 2018.

Shirley lived in Salt Lake City, Utah and Tremonton, Utah. She graduated from Murray High School in 1957.

Shirley loved to sew. She loved her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Shirley is survived by her Son, Brian (Judy Serebrin) Segerstedt; Daughter, Melisa (Richard) Miller; Grandchildren, Dallas (D’lene) Miller, Tanner Miller, Karalee Miller, Janalyn Miller, Sara Miller; Great Grandchildren, Kloee, Kaslyn, Kalista, Korbin, Kamden, Kynzlee, Kaydence; Brothers, Mike Thomas, Dan Thomas.

She is preceded in death by her Husband, David Segerstedt; Brothers, Jim Thomas, Jack Thomas; Nephew, Craig Thomas; Brother-in-law, Leroy Pia.

A Graveside service will be held on Monday December 13, 2021 at 1:30pm at the East Garland Cemetery (W 13600 N, Garland, UT).

A special thanks to the CNA’s at Our House and Amanda from Atlas Hospice for all their love and care of Mom.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your favorite holiday charity.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.