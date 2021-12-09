Thursday’s new COVID cases number 1,397

FILE PHOTO - Coronavirus on black background by Glen Carrie.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 1,397 new positive cases of coronavirus Thursday, 95 of those in northern Utah. Including Thursday’s totals, since the pandemic started, there have been 609,351 positive cases.

Children in grades K-12 account for 255 of the new cases announced Thursday which is 18 percent of all new cases.

Since Wednesday 10 more Utahns died of COVID-19 and from the start of the pandemic the lives of 3,632 Utahns have been lost to the virus. That includes 189 from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There are 549 Utahns hospitalized, 28 more than what was reported Wednesday, and 209 of those are in intensive care. Utah’s intensive care units are now at 93.1 percent capacity. Since the pandemic began 26,477 Utahns have been hospitalized.

The total northern Utah case count has reached 34,044 and 32,924 northern Utahns are listed as totally recovered while 1,587 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Currently the number of Utahns fully vaccinated stands at more than 1.85 million which amounts to almost 57 percent of the state’s population. About 4.3 million doses have been administered and that includes 18,066 doses since Wednesday.

There are now 94,165 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated and 201,876 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Eight-thousand-three-hundred-and-thirty-seven Utahns were tested since Wednesday which and over four million people have been tested and over 7.4 million total tests have been administered the last 21 months. Total tests administered since Wednesday are 16,980.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,332 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.3 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10 percent.

Idaho’s Thursday COVID update indicates 4,001 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 310,661 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,776 total positives in Franklin County, 740 in Bear Lake County and 593 in Oneida County.