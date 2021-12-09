Weldon Paul Sleight of Tremonton, Utah, was born December 8, 1969, in Logan, Utah, to Weldon S. Sleight and Judy Lee Averett. In his early years, his parents moved him many times but most of his education was obtained in Smithfield, Utah, and Lake Jackson, Texas. In his youth he loved passing the sacrament and being involved in Boy Scouts. He loved Texas, going to the beach, and playing pool. Often you could find him working on his car or truck. Much of his career was spent as a roofer. He enjoyed woodworking and making plaques for others.

Due to numerous accidents and other personal trials, Paul lived a difficult, conflicted life filled with much pain and suffering. In spite of his trials, we will always remember him as one who served those in need. He loved helping the widows and assisting where he could. He had a very special place in his heart for his Grandma Lewis. He was her first grandchild and they had a close bond. His greatest joy in life is his son, Chance, who is currently serving in the Oklahoma Oklahoma City Mission.

Paul is survived by his son, Chance Joseph Sleight; his parents, Weldon and Pauline Nelson Sleight of Rexburg, Idaho (currently serving in the Honolulu Hawaii Mission), and JD and Judy Lee Pierce of San Antonio, Texas; grandmother, Beverly Jean Lewis of Paris, Idaho; brother, Nelson Roy (Mandy) Sleight of Rexburg, Idaho; sisters, Rebecca Ann Guiheen of Kansas City, Kansas, Heather Lee (Michael) Hugie of Hurricane, Utah, Katie Lyn (Joshua) Holt of Rexburg, Idaho, Camie Michelle (Nic) Misrasi of Tremonton, Utah, Monica (Matthew) Charlton of San Antonio, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Friday December 17, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Young Ward Church (2394 West 2200 South Wellsville, Utah) with a visitation held prior from 10-10:50 am. The service will be live streamed and may be accessed below.

