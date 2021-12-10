COWBOY POETRY: I Warmed My Truck

I woke up Monday morning right at eight o’clock daylight. I stoked the fire then stepped outside to face the winter’s bite.
I was hankering for some bacon. Thought I’d drive to Merkle’s store. I cranked up my old truck and turned the heater to full bore.
It didn’t make a lick of sense to sit cold in the seat. So, I left the truck a running, went inside to soak up heat.
My easy chair was beckoning, “Just sit here for a spell.” Then I drifted off to sleep. I should have set a wake-up bell.
I woke up feeling cold. My toasty fire had plumb burned out. And why was I still sleeping? Caused my mind to think about.
I listened to a noise outside, my neighbor’s water pump. They always leave it running. Like to haul it to the dump!
I drifted off to sleep again for two more hours or so. Then I woke up thinking, “Sure be nice to hear a rooster crow.”
My brain was so dang fuzzy. Guess I needed extra sleep. But the clock showed one p.m. I’d never slept so doggone deep.
And that danged old noise was there again, my neighbor’s noisy gear. I wanted so to snag it and drag it to next year.
So, I thought I’d drive on over. Maybe read the riot act. Or trash the pump with my sweet Massey driving full impact.
When I stepped out to the carport, saw my truck idling away. I’d warmed it five whole hours. I was speechless, so to say.
At times like this you wonder. Has your mind begun to slip? I really shouldn’t wonder. Guess I should have got a grip.
So, I drove on down to Merkle’s feeling just a bit forelorn. But I must admit my worn, old truck was cozy, nice and warm.