Eight more COVID deaths in Utah reported Friday

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported eight new COVID-19 deaths Friday. The state’s COVID death toll has grown to 3,640 since the start of the pandemic with 189 of those deaths in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

With 1,330 new COVID positive cases in the state’s Friday report there have now been 610,681 cases since the pandemic began. UDOH said 93 of the total cases Friday were found in northern Utah.

More than 34,000 of the total positive COVID cases reported in Utah the last 21 months have come from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties wile 32,990 COVID patients in northern Utah are considered “recovered.” Since the outbreak began 1,593 in the Bear River Health District have been hospitalized.

Hospitalizations reported Friday amount to 536 Utahns which is 13 fewer than on Thursday. Among those currently hospitalized, 212 are in intensive care, three more than Thursday. 26,542 Utahns have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

UDOH reported Friday more than 95 percent of the state’s ICU beds are occupied and hospitals say that any figure over 85 percent is functionally full.

With 18,702 people vaccinated since Thursday, the number of Utahns fully vaccinated is now 1.854 million. More than 4.3 million doses have been administered.

Currently 94,176 in northern Utah are totally vaccinated — that’s 63 percent of the population in the three northern counties — and 202,474 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District. Total population in the three counties of the district is 186,818.

More than four million people in Utah have been tested and 9,187 Utahns were tested since Thursday and over 7.4 million total tests have been administered the last 21 months. Total tests administered since Thursday are 9,187.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,254 a day.

The latest seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.1 percent.

Idaho’s latest COVID update indicates 4,013 coronavirus deaths and a new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 311,150 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,782 total positives in Franklin County, 741 in Bear Lake County and 595 in Oneida County.