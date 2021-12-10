Mountain Crest’s big buckets aren’t enough, fall 44-40 in OT

HYRUM – With just over a minute left Preston Lofthouse drove the paint and kicked the ball to Oliver Nethercott who hit a wide open 3 to take a 37-35 lead. It was the Mustang’s first lead since right before half when Miles Croshaw hit a big three. Mountain Crest had the ball with the game tied at 37, but turned the ball over with seven seconds left and went to overtime. The Mustang’s turned it over three times in the extra period and fell 44-40.

Free throws were the difference in the game again for Mountain Crest. The Mustangs were 4-10 from the charity stripe while Cedar Valley finished 7-12, but were 6-7 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Dallin Rupper entered the fourth with just two points, but finished with 12 while hitting the 6-7 over the last 14 minutes. Ty Christensen, who was the sixth leading scorer coming into the game, had a game high 20 points.

Karson Falslev had his second double digit scoring game of the season with a game high 11, and the three points in the overtime. Preston Lofthouse had his fourth double digit scoring game of the first five games with 10 points. Sophomore Joseph Hunsaker, who has regularly been one of the first off the bench, was not at the game. Fresh off a career high 18 points, Nethercott hit the big three but those were his only points.

The Aviator’s leading scorer was center Jackson Rose, who averaged 13 points per game and was held to only six. The Mustang’s post defense continues to be strong, but turnovers got them again. Mountain Crest cut down from the 21 against Box Elder, but still had 16 to Cedar Valley’s nine. Yet again they came at crucial times as the Mustang’s turned over the ball with the game on the line and crunch time.

Coach Chandler Smith and the Mustangs will look for their first win against Ogden at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m.