Strategies to improve brain health when you have Hashimoto’s low thyroid and other autoimmune conditions

Autoimmune diseases are among the most common yet underdiagnosed chronic health disorders today, with the most common being Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism,

Most of my Hashimoto’s, low thyroid, and autoimmune patients don’t realize how much their condition impacts their brain. Chronic inflammation from an undiagnosed or improperly managed autoimmune condition ultimately inflames the brain.

Brain inflammation is associated with brain fog, depression, declining brain function, fatigue, and gut health problems (good gut function depends on good brain function).

Brain health strategies

These brain health strategies can help minimize symptoms and lower the risk of brain degenerative disorders down the road.

Brain foods. Opt for foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as sea foods and raw nuts, and those rich in antioxidants such as colorful vegetables and fruits. Avoid sugars, starchy carbs (rice, bread, pasta, etc.), sodas, sugary coffee drinks, and all processed foods.

Supplements. The following supplements dampen brain inflammation:

Vitamin D

Liposomal resveratrol

Liposomal glutathione

Sufficient vitamin D supports the blood-brain barrier. Therapeutic doses of liposomal resveratrol have helped our patient population. And liposomal glutathione is the most powerful anti-inflammatory supplement out there. Glutathione is the body’s master antioxidant and necessary to protect cells and prevent inflammation.

Neuro support exercises. We have our patients boost brain health with cold baths, deep breathing exercises, singing loudly, and vigorous gargling. These all help stimulate the vagus nerve, the large nerve that runs between the brain and the organs. They also improve improve lung capacity and oxygenate the body.

Coffee enemas. Regular coffee enemas activate the vagus nerve and support the “rest and digest” parasympathetic nervous system, which helps dampen inflammation. Go to my site for my free Coffee Enema How-To Guide.

Alpha-Stim. The Alpha-Stim is a wearable device that calms and relaxes the body by sending tiny electric currents through ear clips, increasing the frequency of the soothing alpha waves in the brain.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT). HIIT increases blood flow, which helps deliver oxygen, beneficial compounds, and nutrients to the brain. This gives the brain the nutrients it needs to function and improves the connection between neurons.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). HBOT involves lying in a pressurized oxygen-rich chamber. Oxygen is one of the most healing and beneficial nutrients when delivered directly into the bloodstream. You may think your body gets plenty of oxygen if you can breathe fine, but the truth is many people with chronic health conditions have poor brain oxygenation. Go to my site for my free guide on HBOT.

