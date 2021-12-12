October 3, 1930 – December 6, 2021 (age 91)

Betty Lee Hatch, 91, passed away peacefully on December 06, 2021 at Gables Memory Care in North Logan, Utah, after living through a challenging struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Betty was born on October 3, 1930 in Boise, Idaho. She was the daughter of Leroy and Neta Patterson. After graduating from High School, Betty met Dalbert Lynn Hatch and they were married in 1947 and later sealed as an eternal family in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Mesa, AZ temple in 1954. They are the parents of 2 sons and 6 daughters.

Betty’s greatest loves throughout her life were raising and supporting her family, and serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings which included being a temple worker in the San Diego, California temple, serving a mission among the Laotian people in San Diego, and helping to financially support her grandchildren on missions for her church. She never let a day go by without dressing nicely and putting on her high heels and earrings first thing in the morning. She always applied the perfect color of lipstick, and made sure her hair was immaculately styled. Her favorite hobby was shopping for clothing and she was always decked out in the cutest of clothes.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to 8 children, 28 grandchildren, 63 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She is survived by her children Carolyn (Don) Pinnock of Idaho, Jerry (Tammy) Hatch of Pleasant Grove, Utah, Debbie Blatchford of North Logan, Utah, April (Richard)Jordan of California, Glenn (Cindy) Hatch of North Logan, Utah, and Neta Virgin of Smithfield, Utah. Betty worked hard all her life and lived through challenging times.

Funeral services will held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:00 pm at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East, Logan, Utah 83211.

There will be a viewing held prior to services from 2:00-2:45 pm. Those who would like to attend the services virtually may use the following zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88921290765

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.