CVVA to bring in Santa for veterans and their families

Phil Redlinger the C.E.O of CVVA is inviting the area veterans and their families to celebrate Christmas together on Dec. 20, with Santa at the Dan Gyllenskpg Veterans Resource Center.

NORTH LOGAN – The Cache Valley Veterans Association invites veterans and their children to come and have a visit with Santa at the Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center on Dec. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Center is located at 1660 N. 200 E. in North Logan. Bring the family for some tasty hot cocoa and cookies and visit with some great company. There may be a surprise under the tree Christmas tree for the little ones.

The Center opened in North Logan in July and Phil Redlinger, the C.E.O of CVVA, said the place was built for all veterans, especially those who have struggled since their service.

Redlinger said the center has a wide variety of resources, and is a place for veterans to gather together and talk as well.

This one-stop center has resources for 15,000+ veterans, service members and their families from Northern Utah, Southeast Idaho and Western Wyoming.

The large conference space is used for meetings, resources for homeless transition service, mental health and suicide counseling, state VA and Federal VA will have a space to offer their services.

Dan Gyllenskog was a Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient who passed away in 2014 after a courageous battle with cancer. He tirelessly served his fellow veterans in Cache Valley for years.