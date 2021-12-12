September 13, 1933 – December 10, 2021 (age 88)

Ernest Kendall Yorgason passed away at his home in Preston, Idaho on December 10, 2021. Kendall Yorgason was born on September 13, 1933 in Basin, Wyoming to Joseph Alonzo and Dorothy Borden Yorgason. He grew up in Burlington and Otto, Wyoming where the family raised sheep and cattle. He loved spending time in the beautiful Big Horn Mountains with the livestock. Kendall was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. People were drawn to him for his genuine, honest nature.

Kendall married VeLoy Griffin in 1957 at the Idaho Falls Temple, and they were blessed with three sons; Jay, Scott and Brent. VeLoy passed away in 1997. He married Mary Anne Hogan in 1999. Kendall and Mary Anne lived in Wyoming on the ranch until 2007 when they moved to Preston, Idaho.

Kendall is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife VeLoy, and his brother Joseph Wayne Yorgason.

He is survived by his wife Mary Anne and her children – Kathleen (Bob) Turner of Cheyenne, WY; Cary (Amy) Ludtke of Longmont, CO; Christian (Denise) Ludtke of Golden, Co; Kevin (Danica) Ludtke of Springville, UT; Krystal (Brad) Gilman of Eagle, ID; Paul (Moya) Ludtke of Kodiak, AK; Amy Ludtke (Guy Gibson) Boqueron,Puerto Rico; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kendall is also survived by his three sons: Jay Griffin Yorgason of Billings, Montana; Scott Griffin Yorgason of Grabow, Wyoming; and Brent Griffin Yorgason of Otto, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Kristen, Sean, and Kirk, as well as one great-granddaughter, Claire Gabel; his sisters Lorelle Hall and Sandra Perrier of St. George, Utah; and brother, Leland Yorgason of Perry, Utah.

