December 13, 2021

Our amazing mom, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Judy Schenk Carlsen, passed away from cancer at her home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, December 9th, 2021. Judy was born on July 28, …. (She never wanted anyone to know her age so we can’t tell) in Logan, Utah to Charles and Clara Schenk. She grew up playing with her sisters in the fields of Young Ward Utah. She graduated from South Cache High School and attended a few semesters at Utah State University.

Judy was married to Jay Garr and had 2 daughters. They later divorced and Judy married Dean Carlsen and had a son. She later divorced Dean. Her pride showed in every conversation she had with friends regarding her children. Judy’s greatest joys were her 3 children, 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Her guilty pleasures were eating sweets for breakfast, anything with extra butter on it and was an avid lover of rock music. She absolutely loved rock concerts, if she wasn’t on row 2 or closer to get a guitar pic, drumsticks or a water bottle from the band it wasn’t worth going.

Judy worked at Sunshine Terrace and Hyclone Laboratories for over 30+ year (which turned into ThermoFisher, then GE then Cytiva). She enjoyed staying busy and loved to be around people and had various positions. She brightened everybody’s life that she worked with. She made lasting friendships due to her work experiences. She was truly one of a kind. Her smile and energetic spirit could make anyone smile. She had a gift for making new friends wherever she went.

Judy had a love for her Savior and Heavenly Father. She held many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but of all her callings she most loved getting to know and helping people. There wasn’t anything she would not do for her children, neighbors, and co-workers. She hated speaking in church and would avoid it like the plague. She kept her testimony simple, treat others with love, choose the right, and help others feel the Savior in their lives.

Judy is survived by her sister, Carolyn (Elwyn) Taylor, her children, SaLeen Li Loving, Maleese Elizabeth Garr, and Derek (Amy) Carlsen.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Maureen Wilson and her parents, Charles and Clara Schenk.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday December 18, 2021, in the Hyrum 3rd Ward Chapel, 95 North 675 West in Hyrum, Utah 84319.

A viewing will be held on Friday evening December 17, 2021, from 6-8pm at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E in Logan, Utah and prior to the serves on Saturday at the church from Noon-1pm.

Burial will be in the Logan City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.