August 27, 1950 – December 8, 2021 (age 71)

Kevin Joseph Morrison was born August 27, 1950 to Raymond Whitehead Morrison and Zina Lorraine Albiston Morrison. He was the second of four children and was raised in Franklin, ID. He passed away on December 8, 2021 in the Franklin home he grew up in. Kevin served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Germany and loved the time he spent there.

Kevin was an avid reader. He spent his lifetime learning and more importantly teaching others what he had learned. His teaching career, at the elementary school level, spanned decades in Salt Lake, Price, Las Vegas, Jackson Hole and on the reservation in South Dakota. He loved working with and inspiring his students. Even though he has been away from the classroom for many years his eyes still light up as he talks about the experiences he shared with his students.

Kevin loved nature of all kinds and enjoyed photographing nature’s beauty as well as studying geology. While he loved the many places he lived and visited, there was none more important to him than his beloved Yellowstone Park. He had thousands of pictures of the landscape and wildlife in Yellowstone, and he wouldn’t pass up an opportunity to tell stories of his time spent there, whether guiding tourists, leading field trips with students or just being a tourist himself.

Kevin met Kirk Cammack in 2007 and they became fast friends. They worked together at R.R. Donnelly for 5 years together. On December 31, 2016 they were married in Logan, Utah. Kirk and Kevin had many fur babies. They loved their dogs Sonny, Rascal, Beau, Coco, Smacker, Bear, Connor, TJ, Banco and Butch. Their dogs were their family and were truly faithful companions.

Kevin was preceded in death by his husband Kirk, his mother and father, and his siblings Cheryl Burge, Brad Morrison, and Rhonda Morrison.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Franklin County Medical Center, Dr. Beckstead’s office, home healthcare, and his wonderful friends and neighbors that were always helping Kevin and looking out for him.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. in the Franklin Stake Center, 106 E. Main, Franklin, Idaho. The services will be streamed live and may be watched Saturday at 12:00 p.m. (MST) by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/zZXlL__AJj8

A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the stake center.

Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com