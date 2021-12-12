March 18, 1945 – December 9, 2021 (age 76)

Paul H. Dursteler, 76, passed away on December 9 2021 at Franklin County Medical Center with his wife beside him, as she always was. Paul was born on March 18, 1945 in Preston, Idaho, the youngest of Joel and Conna Elwell Dursteler.

He graduated from Preston High School in 1964. He served in the Cumorah, New York mission in 1964-1966. He married Linda Porter in the Logan Temple on May 5, 1967.

He is survived by his wife and 4 children. Ralene (Pat) Nolan, Bakersfield California, Linden P. Dursteler, Mtn. Home Idaho, Justin W Dursteler(Toni, deceased) West Haven, Utah; Dawnell, Las Vegas, Nevada. By 6 grandchildren, 4 ¾ great grandchildren; 2 brothers Larry R. (Tamra) Dursteler, Jerry (Jill) Dursteler and a sister Pauline Stoddard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Lonnie, and 4 grandchildren Jacob, Jeneh, Linli, Deke, by his brother Eugen and sister Donna Lee and a daughter-in-law Toni.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and Dr. Beckstead at the Franklin County Medical Center for taking such good care of him.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11 am in the Mapleton Ward Chapel, 5307 E. Cub River Rd., Preston, Idaho.

Viewings will be held on Tuesday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church.

Interment will be in the Mapleton Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com