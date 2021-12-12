Paul H. Dursteler

Written by Obituaries
December 12, 2021

March 18, 1945 – December 9, 2021 (age 76)

Paul H. Dursteler, 76, passed away on December 9 2021 at Franklin County Medical Center with his wife beside him, as she always was. Paul was born on March 18, 1945 in Preston, Idaho, the youngest of Joel and Conna Elwell Dursteler.

He graduated from Preston High School in 1964. He served in the Cumorah, New York mission in 1964-1966. He married Linda Porter in the Logan Temple on May 5, 1967.

He is survived by his wife and 4 children. Ralene (Pat) Nolan, Bakersfield California, Linden P. Dursteler, Mtn. Home Idaho, Justin W Dursteler(Toni, deceased) West Haven, Utah; Dawnell, Las Vegas, Nevada. By 6 grandchildren, 4 ¾ great grandchildren; 2 brothers Larry R. (Tamra) Dursteler, Jerry (Jill) Dursteler and a sister Pauline Stoddard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Lonnie, and 4 grandchildren Jacob, Jeneh, Linli, Deke, by his brother Eugen and sister Donna Lee and a daughter-in-law Toni.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and Dr. Beckstead at the Franklin County Medical Center for taking such good care of him.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11 am in the Mapleton Ward Chapel, 5307 E. Cub River Rd., Preston, Idaho.

Viewings will be held on Tuesday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church.

Interment will be in the Mapleton Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.