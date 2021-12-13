21 COVID deaths in Utah since Friday, two from Cache County

Among the Utah Department of Health’s (UDOH) Monday report of 21 new COVID-19 deaths since Friday are two men from Cache County, one between 45-64 years of age, and the other older than 85, and both were hospitalized at the time of death..

The updated list of Utah’s 3,661 COVID deaths during the pandemic includes 191 from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There were 2,269 new cases included in the weekend total of new coronavirus positives with 1,079 reported Friday, 873 on Saturday and 749 Sunday, an average of almost 900 a day. Also, that leaves the new rolling seven-day average for positive tests at 1,136 per day.

With the new weekend numbers included, the total of coronavirus cases during more than 21 months of the pandemic is 613,350.

As of Monday 503 people are hospitalized statewide with the virus which is 33 fewer than on Friday. Of those patients 204 are in intensive care, eight fewer than on Friday. The Health Department reports 97.1 percent of Utah’s ICU beds are occupied.

The Bear River Health Department (BRHD) reported 154 new coronavirus cases since Friday. A total of 34,291 residents of Utah’s three northern Utah counties have contracted the virus. (Among those, 33,131 are described as “recovered”). To date 1,599 have been hospitalized in the district.

As of Monday 94,316 of the district’s residents are fully vaccinated including 67,722 in Cache County, 25,602 in Box Elder County and 992 in Rich County. More than 63 percent of the total population of Utah’s three northern counties are vaccinated.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” has grown to 14.5 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” is 9.7 percent.

During the weekend there were 17,423 Utahns vaccinated with now over 1.85 million statewide who are fully vaccinated, which is almost 57 percent of Utah’s total population.

As of Monday 4,029 Idahoans have lost their lives to the virus. Idaho’s total is now 311,692 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,785 positive cases in Franklin County, 741 in Bear Lake County and 595 in Oneida County.