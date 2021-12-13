Fire crews burning slash piles near Bear Lake

Slash piles west of Bear Lake that will be burned Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 (Courtesy: Uinta Wasatch Cache National Forest)

LOGAN — Residents near Bear Lake may notice areas of smoke Monday, as fire crews clear dead timber near the Cache and Rich County line. The smoke will be coming from prescribed burns taking place in New Canyon and Otter Creek, west of Meadowville.

Officials with the Uinta Wasatch Cache National Forest said state fire personnel are burning 53 acres of slash piles in the areas.

Slash piles are made up of timber and underbrush that were cleared and gathered previously. The piles are burned this time of year because the threat of a forest fire right now is lower.

The fires should not prohibit any major closures.

Smoke may be visible in the area while the prescribed burns take place. Fire fighters will be on-site through the entire operation, and residents don’t need to contact 911.

