Hyrum man sentenced to 7 months in jail for downloading child pornography

Booking photo for Trei J. Stenlund (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 25-year-old Hyrum man has been ordered to serve seven months in jail for downloading child pornography over the internet last year. Trei J. Stenlund was ordered to report to the Cache County Jail by Tuesday afternoon to begin serving his sentence.

Stenlund was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He previously pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

In April 2020, Logan City police officers received a Cybertip explaining that Stenlund was using a file sharing service to trade child pornography. The account contained 100 suspected files. Some of the material involved children as young as 4-5 years old.

Police officers served a warrant to Stenlund’s home and arrested him. He told law enforcement he had been trading pornography through file sharing sites because he was interested in amateur pornography, not staged or professionally produced pornography.

During Monday’s sentencing, defense attorney David Perry said Stenlund had been receiving therapy since being arrested. He asked the court to consider probation instead of jail.

Stenlund said he accepted full responsibility for what he did. He expressed a desire to change his life.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Ronnie Keller said Stenlund has a sexual attraction to children and teenagers, and deserved to serve some jail time. He asked the court to sentence the defendant to be incarcerated and then placed on probation.

Judge Brandon Maynard agreed with Keller. He ordered Stenlund to serve 210 days in jail, with credit for three days previously served. He also sentenced the defendant to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and complete any recommended treatment, pay a $600 fine, and have no unsupervised access to the internet.

will@cvradio.com