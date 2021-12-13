Logan man sentenced to 3 months in jail for downloading child pornography

Booking photo for Jacob Rudd (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man is headed to jail for three months for sharing child pornography over the internet last year. Jacob R. Rudd was ordered to turn himself into the Cache County Jail by Tuesday afternoon to begin serving his sentence.

Rudd was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Last year, Logan City Police officers received a cyber-tip, describing how Rudd was sharing child pornography over a popular messaging app.

The tip was submitted by SnapChat, describing two files that were uploaded from a user account and shared to others. The files contained two females between the ages of 8 to 12-years-old, in various stages of undress.

During Monday’s sentencing, defense attorney Dennis Pawelek said Rudd had been receiving treatment for a sexual addiction. He also explained that the defendant had a good job, no criminal history, and would hopefully learn from the criminal conviction.

Rudd said he hoped to continue to receive treatment.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Ronnie Keller said despite the state’s legislature’s sentencing guidelines that some perceive as lenient, there was an expectation in the community for a harsh punishment for Rudd. He asked the court to sentence the defendant to some jail time.

Judge Brandon Maynard ordered Rudd to report to the Cache County Jail by Tuesday afternoon to begin serving a sentence of 90 days, followed by probation. As part of the sentence, the defendant was also told to complete a psycho-sexual evaluation and any recommended treatment. Rudd was also prohibited from having any unsupervised internet access.

will@cvradio.com