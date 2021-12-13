Logan man sentenced to 3 months in jail for stealing $50,000 from employer

Booking photo for Micah V. Perry (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old Logan man is headed to jail after previously admitting to stealing more than $50,000 in supplies from his employer. Micah V. Perry was ordered to report to the Cache County Jail by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, to serve three months behind bars.

Micah was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. He pleaded guilty last month to one count of theft and one count of communications fraud, both second-degree felonies.

In August 2020, Micah was working at a building supply company in Logan. He would take materials that had been ordered by customers and keep them for himself. Most of the $50,000 in goods were later recovered by law enforcement.

During Monday’s sentencing, defense attorney David Perry said his client was taking full responsibility and was remorseful for what he did. He also pointed out that the defendant had no criminal history.

Micah said he was sorry for what he did. He expressed hope that he could move forward with his life and put the conviction behind him.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jacob Gordon argued for a jail sentence, pointing out that Micah had taken advantage of the people he had worked for. He also explained that there were thousands of dollars in supplies originally stolen.

Judge Brandon Maynard sentenced Micah to 90 days in jail. He also ordered him to complete a cognitive behavior course and anti-theft class.

