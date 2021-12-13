Tremonton schools moved online as police investigate potential threats

TREMONTON — Several schools in Tremonton are holding virtual classes Monday as law enforcement investigate “several potential threats.”

Officials with the Box Elder School District and Tremonton Garland Police Department announced early Monday morning that Bear River High School, Bear River Middle School, Alice C. Harris Intermediate School and all elementary schools in the north end of the district will move to online classes for the day.

The announcement came less than a day after the Tremonton Garland Police Department shared on social media Sunday night that the threats were made recently at the local high school and middle school.

The statement explained that law enforcement is currently investigating and taking precautions to keep the schools safe.

They added that parents have been informed. The investigation is ongoing and details were not initially released.

An email from Box Elder School Superintendent Steve Carlsen, Monday morning, said that due to additional alleged threats and social media postings, schools for the north end of the district will be moved online today. They advised students to check their Canvas accounts and school emails for directions from their teachers.

The post concluded, “We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Police are still investigating and will continue to vet any and all alleged threats. Contact the police if you have any direct information.”

