Utah State’s Deven Thompkins named AP Third-Team All-American

Deven Thompkins. Photo by Robert K. Scott

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State senior wide receiver Deven Thompkins was selected a third-team All-American as an all-purpose player by The Associated Press.

The AP All-America team presented by Regions Bank, selected by a panel of Top-25 college football poll voters, was released Monday.

Thompkins is the first Aggie to be named an All-American since Dominik Eberle earned honorable mention honors at placekicker from Pro Football Focus in 2019. He is also the first Aggie to garner recognition from The Associated Press since 2018, when linebacker David Woodward was also tabbed to the third team.

In the Aggies’ Mountain West Mountain Division-clinching 35-10 victory at New Mexico on Nov. 26, Thompkins set the single-season school record for receiving yards. On the season, he has caught 96 passes for 1,589 yards. The previous school record of 1,531 was set by Kevin Curtis in 2001.

Curtis also holds the school record for receptions in a season with 100, also set in 2001, and Thompkins’ 96 catches ranks second all-time in school history.

The duo of Curtis and Thompkins also share the school record for consecutive 100-yard receiving games (6).

Thompkins, who earned first-team all-MW honors at wide receiver, is currently second in the nation with his 1,589 receiving yards and third in receiving yards per game (122.2). Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns leads the nation in receiving yards (1,704) and receiving yards per game (131.1).

Thompkins and the Mountain West-champion Aggies (10-3) conclude their season against Oregon State (7-5) in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 5:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be televised nationally on ABC.

For more information on the Utah State football program, follow the Aggies on Twitter at @USUFootball, on Facebook at USUFootball and on Instagram at USUFootball.