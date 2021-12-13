Zook said internal audit was a goal in his campaign and highlights county accomplishments

LOGAN — Cache County Clerk and Auditor Jess Bradfield just published the two audits of the recorders office and the functions of the county executive office and made some minor recommendations.

On KVNU’s monthly County Hour last week during For the People, Cache County Executive David Zook voiced his approval of the audits.

“I’m glad we did those…this is an important thing especially with government, I hate government waste. That’s one of the things that bugs me the most, drives me crazy. So I want to make sure if we have things that we’re doing that are inefficient that are wasteful, that we stop that,” he explained.

Zook said the audits are useful as there are several newly elected officials this year, himself being one of them.

“Devron Andersen, our recorder, is one, and both of us volunteered to be the first audits to be performed by our new clerk auditor. We both said ‘hey we’re new in these offices, if there are things that our offices are doing that are incorrect, illegal, inappropriate, inefficient…whatever, we want to identify them.

He said green-lighting the internal audits was on his to-do list when he took office.

Zook said it’s been quite a successful year for the county, including a couple of new buildings, like the new public works and fire facility in Hyrum.

“Yeah, beautiful building and we did the grand opening for that. And there’s a new Children’s Justice Center, we brought that online. I talked a little bit earlier about some of the technology improvements, like the new website, software things, we did a ton of new ordinances this year. We brought on some new positions, we onboarded our new economic development director, we got him up and running, he’s doing a great job. We actually brought on a public defender, the county’s never had an in-house public defender, it’s always something we contracted out for.”

Zook said they have also added a grant writer, whose full-time job is to look for money for the county, that will assist in keeping taxes lower.