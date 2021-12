2021 AP All-America Team, List

The 2021 Associated Press All-America team presented by Regions Bank, selected by a panel of Top 25 poll voters.

San Diego State safety Trenton Thompson (18) tackles Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) in the second half during an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Conference Championship, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

