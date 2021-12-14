920 COVID positive tests reported Tuesday

COVID-19 antigen test

Since Monday 12 Utahns died of COVID-19 and among Utah’s 3,673 total COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, 191 of them are from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 920 new positive cases of coronavirus, 77 of those in northern Utah. That leaves the state’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests at 1,107.

Tuesday’s COVID report indicates 498 Utahns are hospitalized with coronavirus which is five fewer than Monday’s report. Also, 200 of those patients are in intensive care, four fewer than Monday. Since the start of the pandemic total COVID hospitalizations now number 26,752.

Tuesday UDOH reported 97.1 percent of all ICU beds in Utah are occupied. Hospitals say any figure over 85 percent is considered to be functionally full.

Utah has recorded 614,270 positive corona virus cases. The total northern Utah case count has reached 34,368 and 33,214 northern Utahns are listed as totally recovered while 1,608 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

UDOH reported that in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

UDOH did not report vaccine data Tuesday due to a data reporting issue.

There are now 94,642 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated, which is 63.4 percent of the population of Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties, and 202,637 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

More than 7,800 Utahns were tested since Monday which means almost 4.1 million people have been tested and nearly 7.5 million total tests have been administered the last 21 months.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.0 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.4 percent.

The most recent Idaho COVID update indicates 4,032 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 312,186 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,794 total positives in Franklin County, 741 in Bear Lake County and 595 in Oneida County.