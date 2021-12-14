Hunting/ fishing license could be the perfect gift for any outdoorsman

Buying a hunting and fishing license for and outdoorsman may be the perfect gift for Christmas.

SALT LAKE CITY — Finding a Christmas gift for people who love the outdoors can be a daunting task, simply because they already have what they need to have fun in Utah’s woods and water. It can be difficult to pick the right thing for a outdoorsman.

While it may not seem to be the perfect time to think about hunting or fishing during December, there are still boundless opportunities to hunt and fish this time of year. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources suggests gifting a Utah fishing or hunting license for Christmas or by paying for their registration fee for a hunting or fishing challenge. They make thoughtful presents, and they’re easy to buy.

Along with ice fishing, Utah also offers several hunts during the winter months. Hunts for cottontail rabbit, chukar and gray (Hungarian) partridge and snowshoe hare run through most of the winter.

Buying a hunting or fishing license can be done online by going to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website. People can also buy a license at one of the six DWR offices or from any fishing and hunting licensed agent anywhere in Utah. Combination licenses are a good choice. It allows the license holder to fish and hunt small game and are available at the same locations and on the website.

To buy a license for someone, they will need the person’s name, their approximate height and weight, their eye color, hair color, date of birth, address and phone number.

When someone buys a license on the DWR website, it can be mailed to a home address so it can be wrapped so it can be given as a gift, or the license can be mailed directly to the person you’re buying it for. It usually takes about seven days for a license to arrive in the mail, so order one early if you want it to arrive in time for Christmas.

In addition to providing an opportunity for someone to enjoy the outdoors next year, the person you give the license to will receive an added bonus: annual Utah fishing and hunting licenses are 365-day licenses, so the license is valid starting the day you buy it, and they can start using it immediately.

If the person you’re buying the license for is 18 years of age or older, instead of buying a one-year license you also have the option of buying a license that’s valid for up to five years.

If the person already has a license, you can extend the period of time when their current license is valid.

Utah resident license costs are as follows:

Combination license (ages 14-17): $20

Combination license (ages 18-64): $38

Combination license (age 65 and older): $29

Fishing license (ages 12-13): $5

Fishing license (ages 14-17): $16

Fishing license (ages 18-64): $34

Fishing license (age 65 and older): $25

Hunting license (age 13 and under): $11

Hunting license (ages 14-17): $16

Hunting license (ages 18-64): $34

Hunting license (age 65 and older): $25

Gift givers should also note that hunting and combination licenses do not include a deer or elk permit and do not allow someone to hunt deer or elk. Hunters can apply for a 2022 general buck deer permit starting Jan. 27. General elk permits will be available, on a first-come, first-served basis, starting in July.