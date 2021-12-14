Logan man arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography through Facebook Messenger

LOGAN — A 45-year-old Logan man was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of sharing child pornography on social media. Eric J. Bosworth was later booked into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City Police officers received a cybertip from the Utah Attorney’s General Office in September. It alleged that Bosworth had used Facebook to send a file containing child pornography to 81 other users. The video was of an adult female raping a male child.

Investigators traced the Facebook and Gmail accounts to a phone number listed for Bosworth. An IP address was later tracked to a Logan business, where he was employed.

Google also provided receipts emailed to Bosworth, containing a shipping address for his residence. Police conducted a traffic stop on Bosworth as he was leaving the home Monday morning.

Police officers transported Bosworth to the Police Department for questioning. They also collected his cell phone and laptop computer as evidence.

The report stated that Bosworth allegedly admitted to officers that he viewed pornography regularly but denied having a sexual attraction to children. He recalled sending the child pornography through Facebook Messenger because he was “curious.”

Police searched Bosworth’s cellphone and discovered a large amount of pornography, including pictures of female and male children ranging from 4 to 12-years-old in swimming suits. The laptop computer also showed a search via Yahoo for the subject “little young nude.”

According to jail records, Bosworth was booked on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He remains in jail, temporarily being held without bail and could be arraigned on formal charges Wednesday afternoon in 1st District Court.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com