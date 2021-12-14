Smithfield man pleads guilty to having sex with teenage girl

Booking photo for Dwight R. Hooker (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 30-year-old Smithfield man has pleaded guilty to having sex with a 16-year-old girl. Dwight R. Hooker was originally arrested in August and is currently being held in the Cache County Jail without bail.

Hooker participated in the virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to unlawful sexual activity with a minor, amended to a third-degree felony; and two drug possession misdemeanors in another case.

Smithfield City Police officers began investigating Hooker after he posted on a Facebook page that he had “made a mistake during the end of last summer.” He described knowing the victim was underage, but wrote that it wasn’t that bad.

The post said, “Any dude would have done it. If you say ‘no’ you are lying…It’s not like she was 8.”

Officers interviewed the victim, who admitted to sexting with Hooker before meeting up with him. She described feeling uncomfortable during the encounter but Hooker forced her to stay. She said afterwards she felt used.

During Monday’s court hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Ronnie Keller said Hooker engaged in oral sex with the minor. He also explained how the defendant was arrested in July 2019 with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Defense attorney Braden Asper asked the court to temporarily release Hooker until sentencing. He noted that the defendant had been held for more than three months since being arrested Sept. 13.

Judge Brandon Maynard refused to release Hooker and scheduled sentencing for Jan. 24.

Hooker spoke briefly, telling the court he was guilty of the charges and wished to waive his rights to a fair trial. He could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

