County council approves pay hikes for themselves, denies others

Members of the Cache County Council voted themselves substantial pay raises for 2022 during their meeting on Dec. 14.

CACHE COUNTY – With some reluctance, the members of the Cache County Council voted themselves a significant pay raise at their public meeting on Dec. 14.

At the same time, they demonstrated no hesitancy to tinker with the salaries of other elected county officials.

On a motion by Council Member David L. Erickson, three county department heads were denied pay hikes recommended by the County Compensation Committee. They were County Executive David N. Zook, County Recorder Devron Anderson and County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield.

The council members were scheduled to vote on County Ordinance 2021-25, setting compensation levels recommended by the County Compensation Committee for elected officials, including their own.

As originally drafted, that ordinance would have set compensation levels for council members at $16,000 per year and for the council’s chairperson at $18,197. But County Human Resources Director Amy Adams appeared at the Dec. 14 meeting representing the compensation committee to bring a revised pay recommendation for the council chairperson.

Adams explained that the compensation committee is made up of herself; Zook; Sheriff Chad Jensen; council members Barbara Y. Tidwell and Gordon A. Zilles; and citizen representative Paul James.

At a meeting of the compensation committee earlier that day, its members had reviewed the average compensation for council members of 3rd Class counties in Utah with forms of government similar to Cache County. That figure was $34,737 annually, compared to $13,332 for Cache council members.

Given that disparity of compensation and the fact that no major adjustment of salary levels for Cache council members had been made since 2014, the committee members recommended that compensation for county council members be raised to $16,000 and $20,000 for the council’s chair, plus $100 per month vehicle allowance.

After much discussion, the county council members voted to accept those pay recommendations for themselves.

Ordinance 2021-25 also listed salary hike recommendations for Cache County’s other elected officials.

Those salary recommendations for county officers in 2022 were $129,019 for County Executive/Surveyor; $107,476 for County Assessor; $146,467 for County Attorney; $104,826 for County Clerk/Auditor; $99,552 for County Recorder; and $99,575 for County Treasurer; and $113,640 for County Sheriff.

During debate over those compensation recommendations, issues raised included the relative short tenure of some incumbent officials; performance of duties; and pay disparities between newly elected or appointed officials and their long-tenure deputies.

Zook had pledged to donate the nearly $9,000 salary increase proposed for his office to charity during those discussions.

Ultimately, the council members approved the compensation committee’s 2022 pay recommendations for the county assessor, the county attorney, the county treasurer and the county sheriff.

But Erickson moved, and his fellow council members approved, that compensation for the county executive, county recorder and county clerk/auditor would remain at 2021 levels.

Due to that vote, compensation levels for those offices will remain at $120,573 for the county executive, $97,968 for the county clerk/auditor and $93,039 for the county recorder.

All of the newly approved pay scales for county elected officials will take effect Jan.1, 2022.