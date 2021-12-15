Frann Johnson Viehweg

Education was an obsession for Frann. She was able to bluff her way through school with very limited reading and writing skills. After she was married, she overcame this obstacle on her own by borrowing books from her children’s teachers and spending hours at her kitchen table learning how to read and write. She became known for her beautiful penmanship. Marlow and Frann were members of the Logan Jr. Chamber of Commerce. The president of the JC’s would ask Frann to create and enter the names of recipients for certificates of merit presented by the JC’s. She was a passionate reader and at times would be reading 2 or 3 books at the same time, always with her trusty and well worn dictionary by her side. If you wanted to know anything about Margaret Thatcher, Madeline Al bright, Maya Angelo, Tasha Tudor, The Delaney Sisters, and the list goes on. She was a walking encyclopedia. Frann was determined that her children would never suffer the embarrassment and feelings of self doubt that she faced growing up. Frann was invited to join the Newton Young Homemakers where she made good friends and had the opportunity to participate in some worthy community projects. Because of her hard work and loyalty, she became president of the organization. She was the Co-Chairman of the Bicentennial committee for Newton where a wonderful celebration was provided for all to enjoy. She designed the booth representing Newton at the Cache County Fair. With the helping hands of family and friends. it turned out beautiful with Newton getting second place in the county. Frann was the Primary Stake Secretary in two stakes where she made made true and lasting friendships.

Frann’s sewing skills were rated professional. She and her daughters designed prom dresses. She made uniforms for athletic teams, dance groups and choirs. California, she designed and created several wedding dresses for brides of the interior decorator were eclectic and creative. Two of her homes were selected Christmas home tours to raise money for Charities.

For the past ten years, Frann has known she was developing dementia which would probable progress to Alzheimer. Through the love and personal attention of her psychiatrist, she was largely able to pick and choose the days she could become involved or the days she needed to stay low. At the time of her passing, she had been a patient of Rocky Mountain Care for just over one year. It was her goal to greet every staff member with her beautiful smile, call them by name, and let them know they were appreciated. Frann’s family would like to sincerely thank the cooks and the cleaning staff at Rocky Mountain Care. A very special thank you and love you to Izamara, Julie, Helen, Brittney, Kelly, Bree, Cameron, and the cowgirl Shea. Frann and her dear brother, B.J. Johnson (Chancellor, Alabama), have maintained a long distance relationship which over the years developed into love and trust. Three years ago Frann was able to travel her last trip, which was to Alabama, where B.J. And his beautiful and gracious wife opened their lovely home and their hearts to Frann. Over thirty years had passed since they were together and their reunion was one for the books.

As a family, we know that we have been profoundly blessed to have had Frann as a wife, mother, grandmother, and most of all, friend. She truly epitomized all that is good, pure and beautiful, She was an angel among us.

