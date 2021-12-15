January 15, 1981 – December 10, 2021 (age 40)



Our loving husband, father, son, uncle, and friend, Gregory Michael Fisher, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 10, 2021 at McKay Dee Hospital from complications of Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. He was born on January 15, 1981 in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, a son of James Paul and Rose Ann Wiley Fisher.

He was reared and educated in Utah. He graduated from Brighton High School in 1999. He was a member of CHAT Swim team, played the clarinet in the band and was in the school choir. Greg served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Washington Everett Mission from 2000 to 2002. He currently was a member of the Bridgecreek Ward in Layton. Greg married his sweetheart, Taya Atkinson on May 15, 2003 in the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah. Greg received his bachelors in accounting at Stevens-Henager College. He continued on with his education at Utah State University for a Master’s Degree in Accounting. He had a career as a CPA and was currently working for Academy Mortgage.

Greg enjoyed music, spending time with family, BYU Cougars, building projects out of wood, and loved to cook.

Surviving is his wife, Taya; six children: Kayla, Reece, Amalia, Levi, Owen and August Fisher; his parents, Paul and Rose Ann Fisher; one brother, Matt (Marni) Fisher and one sister, Joyce (David) Bleazard; his in-laws Steve and Kaye Atkinson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and one uncle, Gregory Milton Fisher.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO BOX 704, Brigham City, Utah 84302 435-723-5236 to offset funeral expenses.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bridgecreek Ward, 901 W. Stone Brook Lane, Layton, UT.

Viewings will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Lindquist’s Memorial Park of Layton.

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com



Click this link to view additional details about Gregory’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/gregory-michael-fisher