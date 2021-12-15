July 13, 1967 – December 12, 2021 (age 54)

Joan Johnson Watkins gained her angel wings on December 12, 2021 in Murray, Utah.

Joan was born on July 13, 1967 in Logan, Utah where she was welcomed by her loving parents Rulon and Margaret Johnson, and protected by her older brothers Tony and Marc Johnson.

Growing up, Joan cared for her barbie dolls. As she got a little older, she picked up a love for camping and horseback riding, but really enjoyed all things outdoors. She was a lover of animals, and they loved her too. When she was younger, she had a pet sheep that followed her to school.

During high school she began a career as a waitress at Golden Corral where she found a love for connecting with people. Following that career, she chased her passion as a stay at home mom when she married William (Bill) King and had 2 daughters, McKenzie and Samantha King. Later, she married Rhett Watkins and had 2 more children, Braxton and Brinley Watkins.

She spent the bulk of her life at home raising her family where she loved to be a homemaker. She carried her passion for pampering barbie dolls into pampering her own children. She loved things like sewing, gardening, and baking, but her most important calling was being a mother.

She loved her kids and participated in their lives. She was always the first volunteer to help with their programs, activities and sports. She wasn’t just a mom to her own children. Everyone referred to her as “Momma Joan” because she treated them as her own.

She was very passionate about crafts, decorating and making the holidays magical.

You could always find Joan chasing the sun. Her happiest time was in a swimsuit on the beach wearing bright colors with her nails done, jewelry on, and a bag of goodies to share.

Some would say the world never moved fast enough for Joan. She was enthusiastic no matter the situation. She grew up a small town girl with a larger than life personality and her own sense of time.

In her final years she was comforted by her loving companion Jerry McDowell. She will be survived by her family: Rulon and Margaret Johnson (parents), Tony (Andrea) and Marc (Angie) Johnson (siblings), McKenzie (Dane) Wilson (and their 3 children), Samantha King (child on the way), Braxton Watkins, and Brinley Watkins.

Memorial Service will be held at White Pine Funeral Services in Logan, Utah on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The viewing will be held at 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.