Logan man sentenced to prison for armed robbery outside fast food restaurant

Booking photo for Luis A. Maldanado (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old Logan man is headed to prison for robbing a group of teenagers outside a fast food restaurant more than a year ago. Luis A. Maldanado was ordered to serve between one and 15-years, after telling a judge that he was sorry for what he did.

Maldanado was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to four amended felonies of attempted aggravated robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

On Oct. 13, 2020, Logan City police officers were called to the north Burger King, near 1030 N. Main on report of the burglary. Multiple witnesses described how Maldanado, Matthew K. Archuleta and a juvenile had placed an order in the drive-through lane. As they were waiting for their food, Archuleta walked into the restaurant and began arguing with the employees about the delay.

He returned to his vehicle to continue waiting and proceeded to start arguing with another group, in a neighboring car. As the confrontation continued, Maldanado and the teenage boy entered the vehicle of the other occupants, brandished a shotgun and handgun, and robbed them.

The suspects never fired either weapon. They took around $20 and drove away.

According to prosecutors, Maldanado was on parole at the time of the robbery after previously being convicted of felony drug possession.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, defense attorney John Easton said Maldanado was prepared to be sent to prison. He pointed out, it was the juvenile who knew the victims and stole the money, which made the criminal charges against the defendant more severe. He asked the court though to follow the plea deal recommendation and run the sentences for each charge together.

Maldanado told the court he was not a violent person and doesn’t mess around with guns. He blamed his actions that night on drugs and alcohol, and said he wanted to someday be released so he could start helping his family again.

Judge Brian Cannell told Maldanado, even if he isn’t usually a violent person, he was on the night of the crimes, which could have led to serious injury or death. He agreed to follow the recommendation and ordered the sentence for each charge to run concurrently, and gave credit for the 412 days already served. He expressed hope that the defendant’s family would motivate him to change.

In March, Archuleta accepted a similar plea deal to lesser charges. He was later sentenced to three years probation after serving 230 days in jail.

