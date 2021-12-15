June 2, 1949 – December 15, 2021 (age 72)
Our cherished mother, grandmother and friend, Lois Marie Fullmer Hansen, 72; of Logan, Utah, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous 6 year battle with cancer on December 15, 2021, with family by her side.
Lois was born on June 2, 1949 in Logan, Utah to her beloved parents Don and Louie Fullmer. She was the youngest of 3 siblings, and attended school in Logan. Lois spent much of her younger years working for the family business, Fullmer’s Mill & Supply. She loved working with her mother and father, and staying close to her family.
Lois was an avid gardener, loved nature and being outdoors. Her yard was always kept and her flowerbeds were immaculate. Lois had a love of refinishing wood furniture and her home was filled with many beautiful pieces. She enjoyed sewing, her coloring books, and had a keen eye for style and fashion. Lois loved her home and lived there for over 40 years. She made lifelong friends in her neighborhood, and everyone Lois knew was always welcomed with open arms and a big hug.
Lois married Roger Clark in 1967 and together they had 2 sons, Brett and Corey. They were later divorced. Lois married R. Jeff Hansen in 1980 and together they had 2 sons, Jeffrey and Travis. They were later divorced.
Lois was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She loved doing geneology work with her mother, and enjoyed keeping in contact with her relatives.
Family was everything to Lois. She adored her children and grandchildren, and loved to visit with them and hear about everything they have going on in their lives. Lois didn’t have any daughters, but loved her daughter-in-law as her own, and their relationship was always that for Sonya as well.
Lois is survived by her 4 sons Brett (Sonya) Hansen -Smithfield UT; Corey Hansen -Logan, UT; Jeff (Aimee) Hansen -Logan UT; Travis Hansen -Reno, NV; 7 grandchildren, and brother Keith (Diane) Fullmer -Logan UT, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Don & Louie Fullmer, and her brother Clark Fullmer.
We would like to thank the IHC Hospice team, Huntsman Cancer Institute, and Mckay Dee Hospital for their loving care with Mom.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday December 20, 2021 in the Logan 17th ward Chapel 250 N 400 W Logan, Ut.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 19th at Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 E Center St. Logan, Utah and from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. prior to services.
Interment will be in the Providence City Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net