Michael Andrew Cordova

Michael, 67, passed away on December 10, 2021, in Ogden, Utah. He was born on May 24, 1954, in Ogden, Utah, to Horace and LaRane Cordova.

He married Ann Jensen on June 5, 1998. Combined they had seven children.

Michael completed his education at Dorius Academy November 13, 2011.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed serving as a scout leader for many years.

Michael worked for ATK most of his life as a sandblaster. He also, served in the Army for 4 years. He later worked in National Guard for 8 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, He also enjoyed hunting, leatherwork and paintball.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Horace and LaRane Cordova; brother; Mitchell (Su) Cordova, Son; Alejandro Cordova, grandparents; Carl and Fern Carlson, Alfred and Maria Cordova.

He is survived by his wife: Ann Cordova; daughter; Krista Alldredge, Son; Antonio (Meghan) Cordova, Son; Arturo (Heather) Cordova, Daughter; Mikela (Adam) Radabaugh, Daughter; Charity (Demitry) Boles, Son; Alan (Jaidee) Johnson, Daughter; Elizabeth Cordova, Brother; Allen (Jan) Maughen, Sister; Lydia (Randy) Benavides, Sister; Nancy (Jeff) Abel, Brother; Eric (Carolyn) Cordova, Sister; Ramona (Ron) Price.

Michael is proud of his 19 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to family and Myers Mortuary, for their Love and care.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

Viewings will be held prior to the service on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. both at Myers Mortuary.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.