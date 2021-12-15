Michael Dan Alvares, of Smithfield Utah passed away December 14th, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 45. Mike was born May 29, 1976 in Logan, Utah, loving son of Nancy Alvares. Mike attended school in Smithfield, Utah. He graduated from Cache High School in 1994.

Mike cherished his love for the mountains. Mike had many obsessions with guns, knives and anything that was dangerous. He mastered blowing a goose call and playing pool. He was successful in archery and ended up harvesting many elk, deer and the greatest was a mountain lion with his Bow. In his free time during the summer Mike enjoyed gardening, growing fruit trees and hanging out with his friends and family. Many People that knew Mike will remember his wisdom, caring personality, passionate heart and love for those he cared for.

Mike was employed previously at Cache Valley Builders and finished at Reeder & Murray Construction as a steel building erector and thoroughly enjoyed his job and his bosses.

Mike is survived by his loving wife Lainie and their kids Tyrel, Keagan, Shelby and grandson Baker. His mother Nancy Alvares and brother Tyson.

The family would like to thank the Gossner Cancer Center, Reeder & Murray Construction and the family and friends for all the love and support they have given to Michael.

There will be a viewing Friday December 17, 2021 from 11:00-2:00 at the Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North Hyde Park, Utah 84318. In the spring time there will be a Celebration of Life.

In Lieu of flowers a memorial account for Michael Alvares has been set up at America First Credit Union and would be greatly appreciated.