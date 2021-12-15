January 1, 1929 – December 13, 2021 (age 92)
Reed K Westover passed away December 13, 2021. He was born on January 1, 1929 to Albert H and Liva Karren Westover. Reed spent his childhood years on a farm. Reed served an LDS mission in the Wisconsin area. He married his sweetheart Gladys Barnes in the Logan LDS Temple; then served in the Army during the Korean War. After this, Reed and Gladys farmed in Swan Lake, Idaho until 1967 when the family moved to Providence, Utah where they lived for 40 years and Reed worked for the Cache County School District. In retirement, he enjoyed gardening and spending time with family. In 2008, they moved to Hyde Park, Utah. Reed spent the last three years in West Haven, Utah with his daughter Vicki.
He was preceded in death by his sweetheart Gladys, an infant child Penny, and his oldest child Kevin and Kevin’s wife Kathy.
Reed is survived by his children; Vicki Westover Meeds, Diana (Royle) Wheeler, Craig Westover, Adair Westover; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday December 18 at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 E 400 N, Logan, Utah.
A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be at the cemetery in Downey, Idaho.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.