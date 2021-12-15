Schools on regular schedule as snow blankets Cache Valley

Six new inches of snow outside the studios of News Talk KVNU, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

LOGAN — Heavy snow has left much of northern Utah and southeast Idaho digging out Wednesday morning. The storm delivered between six inches to a foot of snow overnight.

According to Logan City Police Dispatch, the heavy snow caused numerous accidents and slide-offs throughout Cache Valley. Many of those crashes were in Sardine Canyon, where it was white-out conditions for some time.

Logan Canyon was also closed temporarily after a tree fell across the highway. Traffic resumed after a snow plow was able to push the fallen tree off the roadway.

Law enforcement once again advised motorists to have four-wheel drive, along with snow tires or chains, before driving through either mountain canyon.

Schools throughout the area are reporting regular class schedules today. The Logan City School District said all schools will follow their normal bus and bells schedule.

The Cache County School District reported a regular schedule also. They recognized that due to the large valley and varying conditions, families were encouraged to make the best decision they can based on local conditions.

Utah State University’s Logan Campus, which is in the middle of final’s week, has not reported any change for campus operations.

A winter storm warning was issued overnight by National Weather Service. It remains in effect until 11 a.m. as snow is expected to decrease throughout the day. Another storm is expected to bring more snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

