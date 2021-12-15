September 14, 1961 – December 5, 2021 (age 60)

Shauna Lynne Olsen Born September, 14th 1961 in Idaho Falls, ID.

Passed away December 5, 2021 in Logan, Ut.

Her parents were Larry Wayne Olsen and Barbara Vivian Larsen.

She attended school in Idaho and Utah, and graduated from Provo High School in 1980.

She attended BYU University for a time and graduated from Stevens Hannager Business College. She worked while in college at the library, then moved to California and lived there for twenty odd years or so. Where she worked at a specialty school with students with special needs. Shauna went through several surgeries that made it hard for her to continue working. So she moved to Logan, UT in 2018.

She is survived by her mother Barbara Henderson, her sister Kathy Plake, her brothers David Olsen and Bill Olsen, six nephews and one niece.

She was preceded in death by her father and her step father.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday at 12:00 pm at the Logan 10th Ward. Viewing 10: 00 to 11:30 am with service to follow.

Internment will be 1:00 pm at the Logan city cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Valley Mortuary.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sunset Valley Mortuary.