Shooting and defense lead to Mustangs first win

HYRUM – Ogden went on a 6-0 run over the first three minutes of the second quarter to go up 17-10 before Karson Falslev turned on the offense for Mountain Crest. Falslev scored eight of his game high 21 points in the second quarter and fueled the 24-8 run over the next nine minutes for a 34-25 Mustang lead. The Tigers only cut the lead to seven points once, trailing by as much as 15, as Mountain Crest controlled the rest of the way for 59-48 win, coach Chandler Smith’s first.

In the first five games of the season Mountain Crest had made just 20 shots from deep, but hit nine 3-pointers against Ogden. Falslev led the way with five of them to finish with a career high 21 points. Preston Lofthouse hit two outside shots and finished with 15, his fifth double digit scoring effort in six games. The Mustangs did continue their struggles from the free throw line, going 8-16. Now they’re 34-71 from the charity stripe on the season.

Mountain Crest did improve on defense, forcing 17 Tiger turnovers to their 14. Ogden had nine turnovers in the second half to Mountain Crest’s four, though three for the Mustangs came late with the game out of reach. The Mustangs’ ability to bog down the Tiger offense allowed them to take control and stretch out the lead for their first win of the season. It was the first time this season the Mustangs didn’t give up a big scoring deficit to the opposing team.

Ogden’s leading scorer, Alex Howard, finished with a team high 18 points. Jace Oliverson was the only other double digit scorer for the Tigers with 12 points. Ogden’s seven footer Landen Smith had an impact on defense but was held to just four points and found himself in foul trouble. The Tiger’s second leading scorer, Jack Blodgett, was held to just two points despite averaging almost 13.5 per game.

Mountain Crest heads on the road for the first time at Ben Lomond on Friday at 7 p.m.