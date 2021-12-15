State epidemiologist issues plea as Davis County youth dies of COVID

New visualization of the Covid-19 virus by Fusion Medical Animation.

Wednesday, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) included a statement from Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist: “Children who get COVID-19 can get really sick, and unfortunately, as we are reporting today, can die.

“This is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 is still spreading in our community and is still causing preventable deaths. Vaccines help prevent serious illness and death. Please, if your child hasn’t been vaccinated yet, now is the time.”

Included the UDOH report of 15 new deaths is a Davis County boy, between 1-14 years of age, who was hospitalized at the time of death. He is the second child to die of COVID-19 in Utah.

Wednesday is the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine dose administered in Utah.

Also listed in Wednesday’s report is the death of a Box Elder County man between 65-84 years of age, who was hospitalized at the time of death. It is the 192nd COVID death in northern Utah.

There were 1,306 new coronavirus positive cases reported Wednesday, leaving the new rolling seven-day average for positive tests at 1,090 per day.

The total of coronavirus cases during more 21 months of the pandemic is 615,576.

Currently, 94,991 northern Utah residents — almost 64 percent of the district’s total population — are fully vaccinated including 68,220 in Cache County, 25,776 in Box Elder County and 995 in Rich County.

As of Wednesday 514 people are hospitalized with the virus which is 16 more than on Tuesday. Of those patients 202 are in intensive care, two more than Tuesday.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests,” is 9.2 percent.

There were 47,790 Utahns vaccinated since Monday and there are now over 1.87 million statewide who are fully vaccinated, which is over 57 percent of Utah’s total population.

As of Wednesday, 4,409 Idahoans have lost their lives to the virus. Idaho’s total is now 312,591 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,802 positive cases in Franklin County, 743 in Bear Lake County and 595 in Oneida County.