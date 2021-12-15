Velva Lee Norton Williams

January 27, 1945 – December 14, 2021 (age 76)

Our mom passed away unexpectedly in her home in Preston, Idaho.

She was the fourth child of J. Wesley and Thora B. Norton. She spent her childhood in Southern Utah and moved to Logan, Utah where she graduated from Logan High School.

She spent her life as a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the Gospel and was a true example of Jesus Christ. She had a great talent and love for music. She was most fulfilled by serving her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her sister, Audra Anderson, and sister-in-law, Malinda Norton. Her daughters, LaKell (Jason) Nance, Lorisa Bowles, Leslie (Curt) Hatch, Jaymi (Jeremy) Nance, Jewlynn (Robert) Riggles, and JoAnna (Nathan) Williams-Bernhard. Twenty-one grandchildren, 3 Great-grandchildren, lots of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, three brothers, and a sister-in-law.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 11 am at the Preston 4th Ward Church, 310 N State Street.

A viewing will be held on the same day prior to funeral services at the church from 9:00 am to 10:30 AM.

Interment will follow in the Clifton Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.