Verna Swann Hale passed away on December 12, 2021 at the age of 93. Verna was born on February 19, 1928 in Central, Idaho in her grandmother’s house to Ephraim Alexander Swann and Anna Elvira Christensen Swann. By the time Verna was ready to go to school at age 5, her family had moved to Banida, Idaho. She attended school with several of her cousins in the little one-room schoolhouse in Banida. Being the oldest child in her family, she worked alongside her father on the farm, learning to work hard, including learning to drive a tractor at age eight. When Verna was in high school, her parents allowed her to move to Preston, Idaho to attend the high school and work in the drug store there. Verna graduated with honors and went to Idaho State University where she was a pharmacy major.

While attending college, she met Verle Quinn Hale, the love of her life, and they were married in the Logan, Utah temple shortly thereafter. Verle’s job took their family all over the country, where they had many wonderful experiences and met so many excellent people. Verle and Verna had 8 children and later adopted another child. Verna loved her job as a stay-at-home mother and truly took an interest in her children’s lives. She did her best to keep track of them because they always seemed to be going in six different directions and she seemed to be always on the go and busy.

Once Verna’s children were grown, she took a job managing Beehive Clothing, in Pasco, Washington. When Verle retired, Verle and Verna were able to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah, serving on the British Isles floor. Once their mission was over, Verle and Verna served as ordinance workers in the Seattle Temple for many years.

Verna was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many capacities including in the Relief Society organization, the Young Women organization, the Primary organization (for over thirty years!), and the activities committee. She was once asked by a bishop to make 2,000 apple pies in two days as a fundraising project. Verna organized the committee and they got it done. Verna was a faithful visiting teacher and ministering sister, a dedicated indexer, and faithfully attended the temple throughout her life.

Verna is survived by sisters Elsie and Opal, and brother Reed. She is also survived by her children, David (Vicki), Luann, Elaine (Mical), Nolan (Kali), Carol, Alma (Sheri), Jim (Lynette), and Lorin (Necia), as well as son-in-law David Mathews; 45 grandchildren, 100 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Verle Q. Hale, her daughter, Eloise Mathews, 3 grandchildren, 2 sisters, a brother and her parents.

