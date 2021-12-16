9 Utahns lose their lives to COVID since Wednesday

FILE PHOTO - Medical healthcare technologist holding COVID-19 swab collection kit, wearing white PPE protective suit mask gloves, test tube for taking OP NP patient specimen sample,PCR DNA testing protocol process

Since Wednesday nine more Utahns died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll since the start of the pandemic to 3,697. That includes 192 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

Thursday the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 1,104 new positive cases including 112 in northern Utah.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 616,680 positive cases in Utah, 34,574 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties which comprise the Bear River Health District.

More than 33,000 COVID patients in northern Utah are considered “recovered.” Since the outbreak began and 1,619 in the district have been hospitalized.

There are 95,255 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated — almost 64 percent of the district’s population — and 204,386 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District. Total population of the three counties is 186,818.

Hospitalizations reported Thursday amount to 507 Utahns which is seven fewer than on Wednesday. Among those currently hospitalized, 193 are in intensive care, nine fewer than Wednesday. Since the pandemic began 26,892 Utahns have been hospitalized.

With 14,698 people vaccinated since Wednesday, the number of Utahns fully vaccinated stands at more than 1.87 million, 57 percent of the state’s population. More than 4.39 million doses have been administered.

9,388 Utahns were tested since Wednesday which means more than 4.1 million people have been tested and over 7.5 million total tests have been administered the last 21 months.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,051 a day.

The latest seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.5 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.2 percent.

Idaho’s Thursday COVID update indicates 4,057 coronavirus deaths and a new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 313,041 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,808 total positives in Franklin County, 745 in Bear Lake County and 597 in Oneida County.