In loving memory of Betty Anderson Lyons. Betty passed away on December 8, 2021 at her home in Weston, Idaho. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Urban and Phyllis Anderson, her late husband William (Bill) Lyons, daughter Mary Lyons and granddaughter Chandler Inglet.

She is survived by her husband Ronald Kaufman of Weston, ID and children Jill Cannon (Quinn) of Marriott-Slaterville, UT, Clay Kaufman (Nila) of Tooele, UT, Ashley Kaufman of Salt Lake City, UT, Rhett Kaufman of Salt Lake City, UT, 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and siblings Don Anderson (Marvine) of Richvale, CA, Bill Anderson (Lana) of Rancho Cordova, CA and Bud Anderson (Gloria) of Citrus Heights, CA along with many other loved ones.

Betty was born on March 10, 1953 in Oroville,California. She was the only daughter to Urban and Phyllis Anderson who were very caring parents. She has 3 siblings, Don, Bill and Bud. Betty grew up on her family’s farm that produced the best fruit in California according to her. She graduated from Gridley High School.

Betty met her soulmate William (Bill) Lyons in 1974. The two quickly fell in love and wed soon after. She loved her life with Bill and just a year later they had their first daughter, Mary. Betty had a personality that made everyone gravitate towards her. She always had something going on in her life and enjoyed every moment of it. In 1977 she had her second daughter, Jill. Betty spent the rest of her life being a mother, making friends and joining social events with her family.

She was always known for her keen knowledge of botany and her beautiful gardens. She started a career in graphology and got her degree to be a handwriting analyst. She loved reading family members handwriting and teaching us what certain characteristics meant. She made a change in career paths and began her studies in beauty school and graduated in 1995. One of her favorite things to do was playing with her grandchildren and crafting with them. She had such a loving creative spirit.

Sadly, William (Bill) passed away in 2003. Soon after, she found her current husband, Ron of 18 years. They lived in Weston, Idaho. She in turn gained more family, which meant even more to love. Her grandchildren will forever have memories ranging from watching old TV shows, crafting, dancing and singing together. Betty will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, wife and friend who will forever be in our hearts.

In lieu of a traditional funeral, Betty requested that we have a small family party to celebrate her life. The family requests not to send anymore flowers but to have your own party to celebrate Betty’s wonderful life and hippie spirit.

