Controversial county compensation vote nullified

A controversial Dec. 14 vote by the Cache County Council setting compensation levels for elected officials has been declared null and void. The issue will be addressed again in January.

CACHE COUNTY – On the issue of compensation for Cache County elected officials, the members of the county council will be going back to the drawing board in January.

On the advice of County Attorney John Luthy, County Council Chair Gina Worthen announced today that the controversial amended version of Ordinance 2021-25 passed by the council on Tuesday is null and void.

Worthen explained that members of the county council had mistakenly assumed that a previous public hearing on the county’s 2022 budget had provided sufficient opportunity for public comment on officials’ salaries included in that budget.

But the Utah State Code 17-16-14 specifies that “no changes shall be made in existing salaries of county officers until the county legislative body in a county desiring to change existing salaries of county officers shall first hold a public hearing at which all interested persons shall be given an opportunity to be heard.”

County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield attempted to offer a comment prior to the final Tuesday night vote amending Ordinance 2021-25, but he was denied the opportunity to speak by Worthen.

The council chair said that a public hearing on officials’ salaries would be held during the panel’s first meeting in January, followed by a vote at the council’s second monthly meeting setting compensation levels for elected officials, including council members themselves.

Worthen added that she could not confirm whether the salary levels to be discussed in January would be the same as those approved on Tuesday.

The council’s Dec. 14 vote was controversial because it denied three elected officials pay raises that had been recommended by the County Compensation Committee.

Thanks to a motion by council member David L. Erickson, those three county department heads were County Executive David N. Zook, County Recorder Devron Andersen and County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield.

As originally drafted, Ordinance 2021-25 would have set compensation levels for council members at $16,000 per year and for the council’s chairperson at $18,197. But County Human Resources Director Amy Adams appeared at the Dec. 14 meeting representing the compensation committee to bring a revised pay recommendation for the council chairperson.

At a meeting of the compensation committee earlier that day, its members had reviewed the average compensation for council members of 3rd Class counties in Utah with forms of government similar to Cache County. That figure was $34,737 annually, compared to $13,332 for Cache council members.

Given that disparity of compensation and the fact that no major adjustment of salary levels for Cache council members had been made since 2014, the committee members recommended that compensation for county council members be raised to $16,000 and $20,000 for the council’s chair, plus $100 per month vehicle allowance.

After much discussion, the county council members voted to accept those pay recommendations for themselves.

Ordinance 2021-25 also listed salary hike recommendations for Cache County’s other elected officials.

Those salary recommendations for county officers in 2022 were $129,019 for County Executive/Surveyor; $107,476 for County Assessor; $146,467 for County Attorney; $104,826 for County Clerk/Auditor; $99,552 for County Recorder; and $99,575 for County Treasurer; and $113,640 for County Sheriff.

Ultimately, the council members approved the compensation committee’s 2022 pay recommendations for the county assessor, the county attorney, the county treasurer and the county sheriff.

But Erickson moved, and his fellow council members approved, that compensation for the county executive, county recorder and county clerk/auditor would remain at 2021 levels.

Due to that vote, compensation levels for those offices would have remained at $120,573 for the county executive, $97,968 for the county clerk/auditor and $93,039 for the county recorder.

Those newly approved pay scales for county elected officials would have taken effect Jan.1, 2022.