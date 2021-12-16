DeVon Louis Breitenbeker was born December 22, 1932, in Logan, Utah, to Louis and Hazel Judson Breitenbeker. He passed away at home on December 14, 2021, at the age of 88. He was raised and lived his entire life in Brigham City and Harper Ward, Utah. He graduated from Box Elder High School and attended Weber State College where he studied and played baseball in the minor leagues.

On June 11, 1951, he married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Ann Wilde, in the Logan Utah Temple. At the time of his death, he had been married to his lover, Gin, for more than 70 years. From this marriage came four children: Robert Breitenbeker (Marianne) of Brigham City, David Breitenbeker (Karen) of Centerville, Becky Whittier (Dick) of Logan, and Lisa Call (Jeff) of Kaysville. His eternal family now consists of those four children along with 17 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. He served in the Naval Reserves for eight years during the Korean Conflict.

DeVon was an avid golfer, hunter, water skier, and horse enthusiast, raising horses for flat track and chariot racing. In retirement he was a championship golfer at the Star Valley Ranch in Wyoming.

While still a senior in high school, DeVon partnered with his parents to start a long-standing furniture and appliance business in Brigham City which his two sons joined later in their lives. DeVon was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many leadership capacities. Following their retirement, DeVon with his wife, Virginia, served a church mission in London, England.

DeVon was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Ilene Grout and Marjorie Adams; grandson: Brian Jenson; and great grandson Richard DeVon Breitenbeker.

He is survived by his wife Virginia Wilde Breitenbeker, his four children and their spouses, 16 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City.

The funeral will be held December 18, 2021, at the Harper Ward Chapel, 620 North 300 East, Brigham City, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral.

Interment will follow at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.