LIVE STREAM: Logan Grizzlies vs. Dixie – 4A Basketball | Dec. 16, 2021

Written by Cache Valley Daily
December 16, 2021



Tip-off @ 6:00 pm

Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Al Lewis. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 610 AM / 102.1 FM KVNU and streamed online here.

To watch other High School games aired this season, click here.

